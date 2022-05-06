SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $56.47 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.54.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock worth $900,537 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

