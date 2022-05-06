SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,002 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 239.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGND opened at $90.68 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $88.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

