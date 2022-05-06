SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 33,367 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

HST stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -658.11 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

