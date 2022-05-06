Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,208 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

