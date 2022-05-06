SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 215,588 Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Gracell Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRCL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Shares of GRCL opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.28.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

