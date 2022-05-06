SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after buying an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $250.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.17. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $245.29 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

