Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI by 182.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 48.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.89.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. HNI had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

