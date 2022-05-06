SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,170,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,060,000 after acquiring an additional 104,254 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

