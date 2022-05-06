Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Apogee Enterprises worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $973.66 million, a PE ratio of 396.13 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

About Apogee Enterprises (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.