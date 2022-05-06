26,200 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 838,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 135,929 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,211,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 257,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,484 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,594,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.