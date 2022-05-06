Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 254,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after buying an additional 36,493 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $74,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,863 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $72,098.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $841,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

