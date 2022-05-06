Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,395 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,311 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 381,670 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,100,000 after buying an additional 240,165 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GDDY opened at $78.30 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

