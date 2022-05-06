SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,976 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 105,732 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHPT. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

