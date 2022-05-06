Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $38.93 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

