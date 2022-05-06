Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,382,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,081,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after purchasing an additional 993,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $143.11. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.72. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.42.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

