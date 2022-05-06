SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,350 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dana by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Dana by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

