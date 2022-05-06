Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 47,759 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 47,759 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 40.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.91. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

