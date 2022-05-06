SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,221 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 108,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $704,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.