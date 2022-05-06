Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 66,304 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,522 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Fulton Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.