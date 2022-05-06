Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AMERCO worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $541.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $646.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a one year low of $523.94 and a one year high of $769.90. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

