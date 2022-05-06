Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,922 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Cass Information Systems worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 77.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.08%.

Cass Information Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.