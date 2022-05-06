Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Argan worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Argan by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Argan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $258,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGX opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Argan’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

