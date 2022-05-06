Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,029 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

INCY stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

