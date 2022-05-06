Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 112,148 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $97,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

PIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 13.57%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 15.52%.

About Piper Sandler Companies (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.