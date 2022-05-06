SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kirby by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,681,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Kirby by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,425,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kirby by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 617,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kirby by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,268,000 after buying an additional 123,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,555 shares of company stock worth $1,454,330 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

