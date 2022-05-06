SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,488,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 904,325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 750,141 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,456,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $4,624,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 502,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $855.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

