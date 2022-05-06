SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,823 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,151,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,346,000. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,739,000. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

AXSM stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.