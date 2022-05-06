SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,042 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 215.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

