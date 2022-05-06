SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 134,955 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,177,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCC opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

