Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 381 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 138.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

