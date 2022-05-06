Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 33,413 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,413 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 74.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,405,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after purchasing an additional 507,662 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,287,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of CHGG opened at $19.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a current ratio of 14.19. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.