Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 896.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Kemper by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $49.81 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.23. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

