Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,005 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $148.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.66. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.