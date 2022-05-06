Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,932 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,932 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.