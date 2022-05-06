Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $644.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.30.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

