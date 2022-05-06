Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.35 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

