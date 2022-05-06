Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $122.95 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.35.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,522 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.