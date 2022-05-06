Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $74.09.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

