Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

