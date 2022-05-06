Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,856 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

PDM opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

In other news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $168,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

