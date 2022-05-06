Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

