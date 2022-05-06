AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $112.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $109.55 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

