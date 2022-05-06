SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $669.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.10.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 147.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 80,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 310.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,396,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,780 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

