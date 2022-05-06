Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) PT Lowered to €56.03 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.18 ($60.19) to €56.03 ($58.98) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.68.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.767 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

