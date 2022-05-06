Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells 24,779 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total transaction of $21,541,375.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TSLA stock opened at $873.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $904.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

