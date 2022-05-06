Insider Buying: Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Director Purchases $45,750,000.00 in Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) Director Keith A. Meister acquired 11,437,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $45,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,931,250 shares in the company, valued at $107,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SMFR opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Sema4 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,966,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,292,000 after acquiring an additional 118,336 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,950,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in Sema4 by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,688,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

