Morgan Stanley Cuts Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Price Target to 450.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from 470.00 to 450.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

