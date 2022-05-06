Morgan Stanley Cuts Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Price Target to 450.00

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from 470.00 to 450.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Pareto Securities raised Tomra Systems ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Shares of Tomra Systems ASA stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $72.08.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.08%.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAY)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.