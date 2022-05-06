Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

SUOPY opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.85. Sumco has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Sumco ( OTCMKTS:SUOPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $802.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.82 million. Sumco had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco (Get Rating)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.