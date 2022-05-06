Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Torrid in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

NYSE:CURV opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

