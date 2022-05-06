FY2024 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $33,394.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

